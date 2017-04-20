Fujifilm delays earnings release after accounting irregularities

Fujifilm Holdings has delayed the release of its fourth-quarter earnings after it found accounting irregularities at its sales subsidiary in New Zealand, in the latest mishap to befall a big Japanese corporation.

The delay at Fujifilm comes less than a fortnight after Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba shocked investors by taking the unprecedented step of releasing its third-quarter accounts without a sign-off from its auditor after twice missing its accounting deadline.

Fujifilm, which had been due to release its quarterly result on April 27, said on Thursday it had commissioned a three-member panel of outside lawyers and an accountant to investigate the issue.

An internal probe has so far estimated that the accounting irregularities could have a cumulative impact of ¥22bn ($202m) on the group’s net profit over the past few years.

In compiling its accounts for the fiscal year that ended in March, Fujifilm said questions arose over the accounting conducted by its New Zealand subsidiary on sales leasing contracts for its equipment before the 2015-2016 financial year.

“It became necessary to review certain accounting practices at Fuji Xerox New Zealand, such as the recording and recoverability of receivables related to certain sales leasing transactions,” the company said in a statement.

The unit in question is a subsidiary of Fuji Xerox, a joint venture between Fujifilm and the US copier group.

The accounting issue is not new. Fujifilm said its subsidiary had taken measures to address the problem when it first came to light in 2015. But the company launched an internal probe in November after accounting questions resurfaced in media reports in New Zealand in September and was flagged as an issue by its auditor, KPMG Azsa.

The company did not disclose a new date for releasing its earnings, adding the outside panel is expected to compile its report by the end of May.

Investors in Japanese stocks have already been rattled by the financial crisis affecting Toshiba. The group repeatedly missed its earnings deadline following questions on the accounting of a 2015 acquisition carried out by its nuclear unit Westinghouse, which recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US.

Fujifilm, the former arch-rival of Eastman Kodak, has been praised for its corporate makeover efforts that began when its analogue film business crumbled with the advent of the digital age. To cushion the fall of its photo film sales, the group branched out into pharmaceuticals and cosmetics to diversify its revenue base.