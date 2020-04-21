United Airlines was seeking to raise more than $1bn by selling new common stock, days after finalising a deal with the US government for an aid package.

The Chicago-based company said on Tuesday that it had hired Morgan Stanley and Barclays to sell 39.25m new shares to investors, or roughly 14 per cent of the airline’s expanded share capital.

The shares were expected to price between $25.95 and $26.50, a discount of as much as 7 per cent from United’s closing price of $27.88, according to a person briefed on the matter.

Underwriters also have the option of offering another 3.9m shares based on investor demand, which could lift the overall capital raise to as much as $1.14bn if the company is able finalise the offering at the high end of its expectations.

United said it would use the capital for “general corporate purposes”.

Shares of the company fell 2 per cent in after-hours trading to $27.45.

United, like other air carriers, is reeling from the unprecedented drop in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The company reported a pre-tax loss for the first quarter of $2.1bn after revenue dropped 17 per cent compared with the same period a year earlier.

The airline industry lobbied for and received government support on terms that were agreed with the US Treasury last week. United’s portion of the bailout equals $5bn in grants and low-interest loans to pay employees. It also has applied for an additional $4.5bn in secured loans that it can wait until September to decide to tap.

The payroll aid requires that United issue warrants to the US government, giving the Treasury the option to buy 4.6m shares in the company, or roughly 1.9 per cent of its common stock. If United were to tap the entirety of the secured loan, taxpayers would receive a further 14.2m warrants, or 7.6 per cent of the company, the airline said on Monday.

But if the company successfully sells all the shares in Tuesday’s offering, the government’s ultimate share of United would be diluted to 6.5 per cent.

The government aid came with constraints unlikely to please investors: limits on share buybacks and dividends.

In a separate filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, United noted that its “substantial level of indebtedness, particularly following the additional liquidity transactions completed and contemplated in response to the impacts of Covid-19, and non-investment grade credit rating . . . may make it difficult for the company to raise additional capital”.