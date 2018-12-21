During the making of the 1943 Western The Outlaw, the Texan aviator and film mogul Howard Hughes became fixated on its star Jane Russell’s breasts. Hughes had fired the film’s previous director, Howard Hawks, for not focusing sufficiently on Russell’s cleavage and decided to direct it himself. His first task, as he saw it, was to apply his expertise in aeronautical engineering to invent a bra that would give her chest the required lift while giving the impression that she wasn’t wearing one at all. “It was an impersonal obsession,” writes the film critic and historian Karina Longworth. “[Hughes] was not trying to possess the breasts, or the woman attached to them, the way he tended to try to with other women in his life. Instead, he treated Russell’s assets as, well, assets: investments that represented the primary area of value of the picture.”

In Seduction, Longworth tells the story of Hughes through the women that he variously pursued, seduced, monetised and exploited, and through whom he cemented his status as one of the leading lights of Hollywood’s “golden age”. From his first marriage and divorce to the Houston society belle Ella Rice, we are guided through his relationships with Katharine Hepburn, Ginger Rogers, Ava Gardner, Lana Turner and Ida Lupino, as well as lesser known actresses such as Billie Dove, Faith Domergue, Jean Peters and Terry Moore. We learn of Hughes’ professional infatuations with Russell and Jean Harlow, women that he never dated but from whom he nonetheless profited and sought to control.

Howard Hughes styled himself as a cinematic visionary and ‘a genius scout of female talent’

Longworth’s book is exceptionally well timed, arriving in the wake of the #MeToo movement during which women in Hollywood have exposed the men using power, wealth and influence to abuse and silence them. As shown here, such stories are as old as the hills. While the mistreatment of women is by no means unique to Hollywood, this was an industry in which young women arrived, often unchaperoned and thousands of miles from home, hoping to follow in the footsteps of their screen idols. All were dependent on men to help them realise their dream. Given the frank and open discussions of male abuse yielded by #MeToo, says Longworth, “it’s time to rethink stories that lionise playboys, that celebrate the idea that women of the 20th century were lands to be conquered, or collateral damage to a great man’s rise and fall.” Thus, far from a showbiz tell-all, Seduction is a vivid, insightful and often disturbing examination of male power and the commodification of women in 20th-century Hollywood.

Jane Russell in ‘The Outlaw’ © Getty

Longworth has form in unearthing the film world’s hidden narratives through her long-running, critically acclaimed podcast You Must Remember This, in which she explores, among other themes, the McCarthy witch hunts, the Manson murders and MGM Studios. She has tackled Hughes in the podcast too, though Seduction is a far broader study, one that is serious in tone, forensic in detail and hefty in size. Hughes’s dominance in film coincided with the medium’s most defining developments including the transition from silence to sound, the Motion Picture Production Code — the guidelines imposed on Hollywood in 1930 to ensure the promotion of traditional values — and the rise of public relations, all of which are expertly covered here. Longworth’s interest revolves less around the landmark films of the period than the many ways in which they catered to male desire, and in documenting the ferocious power play behind the scenes. Hughes emerges here as a figure whose major talent was self-publicity and for whom the dissemination of fake news was an early calling card. Following the release of the 1930 film Hell’s Angels, which ran catastrophically over schedule and budget, his publicists nonetheless claimed it was a huge moneymaker, despite the fact that, according to Longworth, “the accounting on Hell’s Angels was a black box”.

As his star rose, Hughes had journalists and gossip columnists marching to the beat of his drum, dependent on him for tips as to his whereabouts so he could be photographed with the latest leading lady. Along with styling himself as a cinematic visionary, he sought to secure his reputation, says Longworth, as “a genius scout of female talent”.

If charisma and chutzpah were the hallmarks of Hughes’s early career, his later years were characterised by insecurity and paranoia. Following a plane crash in 1946 that nearly killed him, he began to retreat from public life and doubled down on his manipulation of women, signing them up to long and binding contracts, stripping them of independence and, in some cases, stationing security guards outside their homes. Although Hughes mostly lived apart from his second wife, Jean Peters, he still kept her under 24-hour surveillance, even monitoring the food that she ate. It’s no wonder, following their divorce in 1971, that he spent his final years alone, strung out on painkillers and watching movies in bed.

While the 50 or so pages of references at the end of Seduction attest to Longworth’s scrupulous fact-checking, she isn’t wholly immune to gossip. It’s with fabulous understatement that she divulges such titbits as Hughes’ mother inspecting her son’s bowel movements until his teens, and Bette Davis’s catty pronouncement regarding his manhood (“Howard Huge, he was not”).

There is also the small, but not insignificant, fact of Jane Russell getting one over on Hughes on the matter of breast hydraulics. In what the author describes as “a small, hidden victory . . . in a film that otherwise would exploit her body shamelessly”, she furtively ditched his specially constructed corsetry while filming The Outlaw, opting to wear her usual bra with the straps tucked out of sight. “She went back on set,” notes Longworth, “and Hughes nodded his approval.”

Seduction: Sex, Lies and Stardom in Howard Hughes’s Hollywood, by Karina Longworth, Custom House, RRP£20, 560 pages

