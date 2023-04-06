Getting out of the UK - and indeed getting in - is becoming more difficult. Host Miranda Green unpicks home secretary Suella Braverman’s tough talk on British borders with FT columnist Stephen Bush and Rhys Clyne, the Institute for Government’s home affairs expert. Plus: this week marked the death of Nigel Lawson, one of the most consequential and longest-serving British chancellors of the 20th century. Miranda discusses his highs and lows with FT economics editor Chris Giles and Patience Wheatcroft, veteran business journalist.

Presented by Miranda Green. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Persis Love. The executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. The sound engineer is Breen Turner.

News clips: Sky, BBC

