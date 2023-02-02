The US Federal Reserve increased its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, Adani Enterprises called off its $2.4bn equity fundraising, and banks that lost billions from the Archegos Capital Management meltdown will get back as little as 5 cents on the dollar. Plus, the FT’s Cristina Criddle looks at a new social media app launched by the founders of Instagram.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Federal Reserve shifts to quarter-point rate rise but warns of more to come

Adani Enterprises calls off $2.4bn share sale

Banks to recoup as little as 5 cents on the dollar in Archegos restructuring

Instagram founders launch Artifact to rival Twitter and tackle misinformation

