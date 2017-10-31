Burberry’s visionary designer Christopher Bailey steps down

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Burberry’s visionary designer Christopher Bailey is abandoning his three-year struggle to carve out a role at the top of the brand he helped rescue from catwalk oblivion, months after newcomer Marco Gobbetti replaced him as chief executive.

The departure of Mr Bailey from the board next March will open a new chapter in Burberry’s efforts to translate its stylish swagger into the kind of profit margins made by peers such as LVMH, where Mr Gobbetti helped spearhead the growth of rival label Céline.

Many regard Mr Bailey’s creative talent as unequalled, even if it was overshadowed during his three years at the top by a series of operational reversals and lacklustre financial performance.

Shareholders, however, have been sceptical of Mr Bailey’s direction on business decisions and have registered their discontent with executive pay twice in three years.

Mr Bailey will surrender £16m worth of Burberry shares when he leaves, including some that stem from a 2014 award that was initially due to pay £20m regardless of how the company performed.

Burberry shares fell as much as 2 per cent in London before recovering, as investors weighed the loss of the company’s source of design inspiration against the promise of an end to the boardroom debacle that began with the departure of chief executive Angela Ahrendts in 2014.

Burberry SS18: return to the Burberry check © Catwalking

Her decision to join Apple, as head of retail, broke up a business partnership credited with transforming a brand that analysts felt had been damaged by indiscriminate licensing deals and an association with rowdy football supporters.

Mr Bailey took over her job, while keeping charge of design. “He told the board the business role was something he very much wanted to do,” said one person who was present at the discussions. “And the board decided it should let him.”

Mr Bailey relinquished his title as chief executive and chief creative officer when Mr Gobbetti took over in July.

This year, Burberry licensed its company’s perfume label to Coty, just four years after tearing up a previous licensing deal in a vaunted plan to bring the business back in house.

Hundreds of people are being moved out of the company’s Westminster headquarters to save money, eight years after the building was lavishly refurbished to accommodate them as part of an earlier plan that aimed to save money.

And the company has shelved a plan to build a new factory in a listed building in Mr Bailey’s native Yorkshire, amid concerns over post-Brexit trading terms and the practicality of installing modern manufacturing equipment in a former flax mill.

While investors welcomed the news of Mr Gobbetti’s appointment as a sign that business discipline was returning to Burberry, they now confront new concerns about the creative direction of a label that has become the sartorial expression of Mr Bailey’s steely yet self-effacing brand of Britishness.

When Mr Bailey became “president” of Burberry to make way for the new chief executive, he said he was looking forward to a “wonderfully collaborative partnership that makes me very excited for our future”.

But that collaboration was cut short on Tuesday, when Mr Bailey announced he would step down from the board. He will stay on at the company until December 2018 to assist with the handover.

“I am sad not to have the opportunity to partner with [Mr Bailey] for longer,” Mr Gobbetti said.