Facebook has unveiled a shopping service that puts it in direct competition with Amazon and eBay, and a €500bn EU recovery fund put forward by Germany and France is facing some resistance. Plus, SoftBank announced a record $13bn annual loss earlier this week. The FT’s Tokyo correspondent, Kana Inagaki, explains what is next for founder Masayoshi Son.





