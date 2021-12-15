This edition features these stories from ft.com

US to blacklist eight more Chinese companies including dronemaker DJI

Lithuania pulls diplomats from China as row deepens over Taiwan ties

Investors pour billions into inflation-linked assets

House holds top Trump aide in contempt amid January 6 text revelations

