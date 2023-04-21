The HTSI wedding special 2023

The HTSI wedding special 2023How to walk the aisle in style, and other ways to mark the big day (without being boring) DJ Amrit Tietz at her wedding to Jon Tiets, in a vintage suit from Happy Isles © Sophia SchrankHow to find the perfect vintage wedding dressWhere to track down a showstopping gownWant a more adventurous engagement ring?Try something with colour insteadThe wild beauty of foraged flowersMeet the florists turning hedgerow weeds into magical arrangementsWonky, weird and wonderful – wedding cakes with a differenceMeet the bakers rewriting the rulebook new Four dreamy destinations for romantic getawaysFrom quiet coastal Vietnam to a next-level safari in Zambia new Something blue? The latest cocktail trend is aquaDive into the summer’s coolest drinks