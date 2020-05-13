Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The global economic outlook is still worsening, according to IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva. Plus, the FT’s corporate finance and deals editor, Arash Massoudi, reports on the latest deal to collapse amid the pandemic and the FT’s Colby Smith explains why the looming emerging markets debt crisis is expected to be messy.





A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.