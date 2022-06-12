This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Inflation, fiscal policy, AD & AS

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

Boris Johnson makes boosting economic growth his top priority

With regard to cutting income tax, ‘Sunak has warned of the dangers of pouring fuel on an inflationary fire.’ Outline the chancellor’s concerns

Explain why the prime minister and the chancellor agree that personal tax cuts cannot be funded by more borrowing

Explain why it is ‘impossible to meet all of the desires of Conservative MPs for strong public finances, tax cuts, higher living standards, and low borrowing costs’

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College