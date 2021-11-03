This article is an on-site version of our City Bulletin newsletter and is usually available only with a Premium subscription. Are you currently a Standard subscriber? Click here to switch your subscription to Premium. Not yet a subscriber? You can take out a Premium subscription here

The cost of living is rising and interest rate rises are imminent but there are two indications of how buoyant the UK economy has been since reopening.

Retailer Next reported full price sales ahead of its forecasts (again) in a trading update this morning. Full-price sales are up 14 per cent (compared to pre-pandemic levels two years ago) in the five weeks since the company last updated the market, rather than the 10 per cent it expected. Full price sales for the quarter to October 30 were 17 per cent higher than the equivalent period two years ago.

And Nationwide data on house prices shows the average UK property price has climbed by more than £30,000 since the start of the pandemic, with the price of a typical property now above £250,000. Prices increased by 9.9 per cent in October compared to October 2020, a slightly slower rate of annual increase than September but still pretty stunning.

But both warn of a likely squeeze ahead, with Nationwide noting the potential for rising rates to cool the housing market and Next holding guidance for the rest of the year steady. Next pointed to the likelihood of pent-up demand diminishing further, challenges to stock availability and the potential for price rises in essential goods to moderate demand for discretionary purchases.

Briefly

Rubix scrapped its plans for an IPO on the London Stock Exchange last night, blaming “difficult ongoing conditions for IPOs”. The parts supplier had been on course to become the largest industrial group to float on the LSE since Royal Mail went public in 2013, and its intention to float had been seen as a boost for a faltering IPO market.

One of Darktrace’s largest shareholders has sold 11m shares in the cyber security group, a month after KKR, Summit and Balderton Capital offloaded 25m of their shares in the company. Shares are still well above their listing price of 250p, but have shed more than a third of their value in recent weeks after reaching a high of 985p in September.

Miner Anglo American has named a new boss to replace Mark Cutifani. Duncan Wanblad, group director of strategy and business development and a longtime Anglo employee, will take over as chief executive next year.

Also getting a new boss next year is Pets at Home, which said this morning that chief executive Peter Pritchard had agreed with the board that he will step down next summer. Pets hasn’t identified a successor yet, but we look forward to the announcement when they do: Pets has form for posting pictures of new directors’ pets on appointment.

Landsec has bought a 75 per cent stake in MediaCity in Salford, previously a 50-50 joint venture between Legal & General and Peel L&P. Peel L&P is keeping a 25 per cent stake; Landsec is paying a net purchase price of £426m, but just under half of that is equity with the rest debt.

Also out today is a trading update from Trainline, which reported a “particularly strong” recovery in the second quarter, with net ticket sales up to 71 per cent of their level two years ago.

Beyond the Square Mile

A New York hedge fund stands to make more than $5bn after a sudden leap in the shares of Avis Budget, our US finance team report. The stock of the once-ailing rental car company initially surged by more than 200 per cent after executives told analysts yesterday that they were considering electric offerings. SRS Investment Management, headed by Karthik Ramakrishna Sarma, holds 27.7 per cent stake.

Mark Carney’s Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero might have $130tn of private capital committed to hitting net zero by 2050. But banks’ green pledges are coming under scrutiny, as my colleagues from our climate and banking teams explain in this excellent piece which is well worth your time today.

In other news at the junction of corporate and climate, investors are questioning the green tint of a $5bn “sustainability-linked” bond issued by pharma group Teva, the largest of its kind.

Coal miners are profiting from the energy market turmoil, with our Natural Resources Editor reporting how surging prices are helping a small-group of companies reap huge rewards from the out-of-favour fuel.

And finally, carbon offsets are increasingly being paired with fossil fuel shipments in deals that have scooped up 5 per cent of all credits used so far this year, Camilla Hodgson reports.

