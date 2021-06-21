Thanks to advances in motors and battery tech, electrically powered vehicles are gaining a new generation of fans. Add miniaturisation into this gear change in innovation, and a whole new genre aimed at leisure and personal mobility is springing up that until recently would have been unthinkable.

Mate Icon ebike

Mate Icon, from £1,499

This Danish startup might only be five years old but it’s already carved a niche with its trendy and highly Instagrammable foldable ebike. Powered by a 500W motor incorporated into the rear wheel hub, it will reach a speed of up to 32km/h and – thanks to a throttle button – you don’t have to pedal if you want to take it easy (there is pedal-assist too). It folds in half very easily and within seconds, and has a range of up to 80km. From £1,499, mate.bike

Onewheel Pint Board

Onewheel Pint, $950

It’s no surprise the Onewheel is designed and made in California – home to leagues of boardsport enthusiasts. The Pint is the brand’s smaller, most accessible board, which is suitable for beginners (the XR is its flagship full-size version), but satisfies any need for speed and carving – it can reach up to 26km/h and has a 30-degree maximum lean angle, recreating a similar sensation to snowboarding. Thanks to the large central tyre, you can ride it on almost any terrain, including rocky downhill tracks, and it’s robust enough to take all the punishment you give it. There’s no remote – simply lean to control it and you’ll get up to 13km range from the powerful 750W motor. It charges in 120 minutes (with a standard home charger), and at 10kg is easy to carry. $950, onewheel.com

Unagi Model One E500 scooter

Unagi Model One E500 scooter, £899

Probably one of the best-looking escooters out there, this has great build quality and is relatively lightweight at just 12kg. The folding mechanism is a quick and simple button-press and, with a 250W motor in each wheel, the top speed is 32km/h, and range tops out at an impressive 25km on flat surfaces. The scooter’s waterproof rating is on the lighter side, so it’s best to avoid using it in heavy rain – or constantly tearing through puddles – but it comes backed by a one-year warranty. £899, unagiscooters.com

Walkcar

Walkcar, $1,980

Unlike anything you’re likely to have seen before, this Japanese invention takes compact mobility to another level. Controlled simply by adjusting your bodyweight, its 13-inch carbon deck is mounted on four small wheels, each with an integrated motor that propels this laptop-sized steed to 16km/h, covering a distance of up to 7km, with a charge time of just 60 minutes. Once you’re done, slip the 2.9kg board into your bag ready for your next ride. $1,980, en.cocoamotors.com

Canyon Precede: On CF 9 ebike

Canyon Precede: On CF 9, £4,999

Intended for city and urban use, this carbon-framed bike is powered by a top-end Bosch motor with torque comparable to an e-mountain bike – offering a burst of speed should you need one. With automatic shifting, there’s no need for gear changing; simply set your preferred cadence and the internal gearing and belt drive do the work. It’s a comfortable ride and an all-round brilliant bike, with around 100km of range. £4,999, canyon.com

Evolve GTR Carbon 2 in 1 skateboard

Evolve GTR Carbon skateboard, £1,569

Carve it up on smooth surfaces or (thanks to a quick switch to the chunky pneumatic tyres) hit off-road trails on this premium performance electric skateboard. Choose between four riding modes using the handheld remote, from an eco mode for beginners with gentle power application and restricted top speed, or switch to GTR mode and reach the board’s full potential. The two powerful 1,500W motors give a maximum speed of 41km/h, and the board will tackle inclines of up to 30 per cent. It has an impressive range of up to 50km, and few alternatives can match it for raw adrenaline fun. £1,569, evolveskateboards.co.uk

BMC Alpenchallenge AMP Cross ONE bike

BMC Alpenchallenge AMP Cross ONE, SFr3999

This Swiss bike brand doesn’t skimp on quality, and its versatile ebike ticks many boxes: use it to commute, hitch on a kiddie bike trail, or hit the road or tracks on all but the most technical terrain (best to use a mountain bike for that). It has a carbon frame and fork and is pretty lightweight at 15.9kg, so should you run out of power it’s not too unwieldy, and the 42mm near-mountain-bike-width tyres and 10mm of built-in rear suspension add to the versatility and ride comfort. The 504Wh battery and Shimano motor give around 50-80km of power-assisted riding, so this is a good option for a day’s adventuring. SFr3,999 (about £3,130), bmc-switzerland.com

Seabob F5 SR Sled

Seabob F5 SR, €14,835

Get set for a jet-powered underwater experience. Grip the handles, choose one of the seven power levels and you’ll be propelled effortlessly at speeds of up to 22km/h and depths down to 40m (this can be limited to shallower depths) for around 70 minutes. Steering and diving is intuitively controlled by shifting your bodyweight, there are two full HD cameras built in to capture the action, and you can view all vital stats (depth, speed and battery life) via the colour display. €14,835, seabobadriatic.com

Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo e-mountain bike

Specialized S-Works Turbo Levo mountain bike, £13,000

The brand’s flagship fully carbon e-mountain bike has had a revamp with the latest hardware and software to elevate your trail-riding experience. With 150mm of rear suspension and 160mm front suspension, it’ll take most obstacles in its stride, and the whopping 700Wh battery equates to riding for up to five hours. In max mode, it multiplies your pedalling by four, and a special control unit – the bike’s brain, so to speak – and an app will manage battery usage for you, and much more besides, to ensure there’s enough juice to make it home. £13,000, specializedconceptstore.co.uk

Riese & Müller Load 75 Vario 2021 cargo bike

Riese & Müller Load 75 Vario cargo bike, £6,119, fullycharged.com

This top-spec model is the ultimate child- and cargo-carrier. With full suspension, disc brakes, a powerful Bosch motor and space for up to three children (each safely seated with five-point belts) or, if you remove the seats, for your big weekly shop, you’ll have 70-100km of near-effortless cycling, which can be doubled with the dual-battery option. From £6,119, fullycharged.com

KTM Freeride E-XC dirt bike

KTM Freeride E-XC dirt bike, £9,999

This fully electric dirt bike almost creates a whole new category, sitting between mountain biking and conventional combustion-engine dirt bikes. One of the biggest game-changers is that it’s totally silent – given that the noise of regular two- or four-stroke engine riders mean they can only feasibly be used in remote areas away from people and complaints – and you can ride this in your local neighbourhood without a problem. Its ease of use is also appealing – by switching it into mode one (of three), total beginners can get started (the limited-power setting ensures they won’t feel out of control). Switch to mode two or three if you’re looking for your second dirt bike or are a more experienced ride. Battery ranges from 1.5 hours in full-power mode to 2.5 hours on the lower setting. £9,999, ktm.com

Eco Charger Lithium Prestige 4WD

Eco Charger Lithium Prestige 4WD quad bike, from £19,995

This brand specialises in electric quad bikes, and its top-of-the-range model boasts a range of 110km with a top speed of 50km/h. If you’re planning on going further in a single day, or pulling a heavy load (it can tow up to 400kg – or 800kg with a braked trailer), an 80-minute lunch break will allow sufficient time for 70 per cent charging to keep you going. With its green credentials (it’s emissions-free) and near-silent operation, this model has proved particularly popular with equestrian, horticultural and estate-management users. From £19,995, ecochargerquads.com

Polaris Ranger EV Vehicle

Polaris Ranger EV UTV, from £15,599

The utility terrain vehicle (UTV) is a robust and versatile workhorse well suited for local off-road adventures, and this brand’s best-selling Ranger model is now available in a full-electric version. Emissions-free and almost silent, it comes into its own in more environmentally sensitive scenarios or where noise is a concern, but with a carrying capacity of 454kg, towing capacity of 680kg and a top speed of 40km/h, there’s little sacrificed to its petrol-powered predecessors – plus running costs are lower. The inevitable sacrifice is range but, that said, a single charge will get you around 80km (depending on the load and terrain) – plenty for a day’s use. From £15,599, polarisbritain.com