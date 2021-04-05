Foreign companies in China are squeezed between principles and profits
The boom in Bitcoin mining is having an unintended consequence: it has driven up the cost of computer chips. Plus, the FT’s US-China correspondent, Demetri Sevastopulo, explains how China’s repressive treatment of its Uyghur Muslims is affecting Western brands who do business in the country.
Bitcoin mining boom adds to chip price inflation
https://www.ft.com/content/d5c121c8-aefc-48d5-a3bf-6e581ccb5762
Western brands caught between US and China over human rights
https://www.ft.com/content/a0be4094-2aba-4275-a3ca-ec5e58cc5032?
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published