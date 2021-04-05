Foreign companies in China are squeezed between principles and profits

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The boom in Bitcoin mining is having an unintended consequence: it has driven up the cost of computer chips. Plus, the FT’s US-China correspondent, Demetri Sevastopulo, explains how China’s repressive treatment of its Uyghur Muslims is affecting Western brands who do business in the country.





Bitcoin mining boom adds to chip price inflation

https://www.ft.com/content/d5c121c8-aefc-48d5-a3bf-6e581ccb5762





Western brands caught between US and China over human rights

https://www.ft.com/content/a0be4094-2aba-4275-a3ca-ec5e58cc5032?

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.