On the shores of Lake Edward, near Uganda’s border with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a renovated building houses a research laboratory capable of handling serious diseases such as anthrax.

This building is the newest front in the hunt for zoonotic diseases — viruses that can cross over from animals to humans — and is at the forefront of a growing research movement that focuses on east Africa and other infection hotspots.

The recent emergence of Covid-19 and monkeypox, both of which jumped from animals to humans, have been a reminder of the power that such diseases have to reshape our world, and the importance of early identification and genomic sequencing to help stop their spread.

Eric Morris Enyel, a wildlife veterinarian and head of the Uganda Wildlife Authority Diagnostic and Research Laboratory, said the unit would conduct testing on wildlife in Queen Elizabeth National Park, in the south-west of the country, and other nearby national parks, and act as a research hub for studies of the diseases that naturally occur in the area.

“It is the first of its kind in the region,” said Enyel, pointing out the range of new machinery in the lab. “Here we can go from the field, to the lab, to the end results.”

Enyel hopes the lab could one day be instrumental in identifying the virus capable of sparking the next pandemic. The $3mn laboratory at Mweya, which is run by the Uganda Wildlife Authority, a government agency, with funding for the building and equipment from the US, opened late last year and aims to be fully operational this year.

“This kind of frontline work gives you a head-start on keeping a disease from becoming a regional epidemic or a global pandemic,” said Tom Gillespie, professor of ecology and epidemiology at Emory University in the US.

“There has been a need for it [labs like this one] because of the actual spillover events that have happened,” he added. “Uganda is really a model for other countries.”

As monkeypox spreads around the planet — it has reached more than 25 countries where it is not usually found — health officials worldwide are racing to understand whether it may have mutated in humans, or mutated in animals and then jumped to humans.

Monkeypox is endemic to west and central Africa, where rodents act as “reservoirs” for the virus before passing it on to other animals or humans. In the DRC, more than 1,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been identified this year.

In Uganda’s national parks — where humans, wild animals and livestock often live in close contact — the prospect of new diseases crossing over from animals to humans is not just hypothetical. The Zika virus was first identified in humans in Uganda in 1952, and other zoonotic diseases including Marburg virus and Ebola have spilled over into the human population.

“It is a hotspot for the interaction of wildlife, livestock, human beings,” said Enyel. “Queen Elizabeth National Park is a very unique area, it is like a classroom for studying this. You can really understand the movement of pathogens within this ecosystem.”

Regular outbreaks of anthrax in the area have drawn the attention of researchers, health experts and even the US military, which is concerned with the potential for pathogens to be weaponised.

The spores of the anthrax bacteria thrive in Queen Elizabeth National Park’s calcium-rich, pH-neutral soil, said Margaret Driciru, a wildlife veterinarian at UWA who helped to found the lab. “Anthrax lives in the soil,” she said.

When an outbreak occurs, hippopotamuses are usually the first animals to die. “The hippos graze right to the soil,” Driciru explained. “They pick up tufts of grass together with soil — then they get highly exposed to the anthrax spores already in the soil.”

When there is an outbreak of anthrax, hippos tend to be the first to die © Gunther Nuyts/Dreamstime

For the park’s wardens and rangers, one of the main tasks is to contain an anthrax outbreak by locating the bodies of dead hippos and burying them before the anthrax spores have time to spread. The last major anthrax outbreak here occurred in March 2020 — at the same time as Uganda recorded its first Covid cases.

“I had two pandemics here,” recalled Pontius Ezuma, chief warden of the Queen Elizabeth conservation area. “We were handling two serious diseases at the same time.”

“We need to be proactive, to check our environment all the time,” said Enyel about the need to fund research into emerging diseases in zoonotic hotspots. “Covid as a pandemic is making everyone much more aware of this.”

He said the lab was “still at a starting point” but hoped that it would be able to acquire a gene sequencing machine to conduct more sophisticated detection work. The lab has three full-time technicians but is hiring more staff and applying for additional funding to meet its aim of being fully operational this year.

US government spokesperson Andi Chaney said the US military’s biological threat reduction programme had worked with Uganda since 2010 and provided support for renovating the laboratory building, adding that it was focused on “highly pathogenic diseases” including those that could “affect the US armed forces”.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also working with the new lab, providing training and reagents and running a five-year research programme that tracks a large colony of Egyptian rousette bats in a nearby cave. The bats carry Marburg, which can infect humans.

Jonathan Towner, head of the CDC’s virus host ecology group, said labs such as the one in Mweya played a vital role in detecting a spillover event quickly. “Being able to detect the virus as quickly as possible, if a spillover occurs, is a win-win for everyone,” he said. “It helps to save lives. And it is more cost-effective if you can put it out quickly.”