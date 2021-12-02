© Nathaniel Goldberg

Eveningwear gains extra sparkle with an exaggerated sleeve

Louis Vuitton embroidered silk and polyamide top and leather skirt, both POA

Toughen up the trench with a lashing of latex

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello latex trench coat, £7,770. Throughout: Tabayer gold and diamond Oera earring, £12,450 for pair

Emerald green is the pop of colour your wardrobe needs

Loewe crepe jersey dress, £2,250

Be loud and proud in an animal print

Bottega Veneta embroidered zebra-patterned cotton coat, £26,000, and leather belt, £810

A dramatic crop modernises the tweed skirt suit

Rokh tweed jacket, £1,025, and matching skirt, £365

Show some skin with the season’s shrunken tailoring

Prada mohair/satin blazer, £1,800, and matching trousers, £1,150, cashmere cardigan, £750, and cotton poplin cropped shirt, £750. Maria Tash single gold and black-diamond Eternity earring, £300. Alighieri silver Selva Oscura choker, £850, and silver Aphrodite choker, £1,150. Throughout: Tabayer white-gold and diamond Oera ring, £4,500, and gold and diamond Oera ring, £2,750

Short sleeves soften the tuxedo shirt

Dior silk organza cropped blouse with integrated plastron, £1,600. Alighieri silver Selva Oscura choker, £850, and silver Aphrodite choker, £1,150

Make an impact in silver circles

Burberry paillette-embellished jersey dress (worn as top), £4,990. The Row denim cotton Egli trousers, £650

Give the tracksuit the ultimate upgrade

Balenciaga fleece top, €990, and matching trousers, €795. Alighieri silver Selva Oscura choker, £850, silver Aphrodite choker, £1,150, and silver The Trailblazer necklace, £195



Model, Anja Rubik at Safe Management. Casting, Daniel Von Der Graf at Blanc Agency. Hair, Stéphane Lancien at Calliste. Make-up, Tom Pecheux for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty at Safe Management. Manicure, Christina Conrad at Calliste. Photographer’s assistants, Corinne Mutrelle and Bastien Santanoceto. Digital operator, Giovanni Nardelli. Stylist’s assistants, Aylin Bayhan, Marine Deve and Luca Migliaro. Hair stylist’s assistants, Julian Sapin and Miwa Moroki. Production, Louis2