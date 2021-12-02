Get a shot of inspiration with the FT Weekend bulletin - the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning.
Eveningwear gains extra sparkle with an exaggerated sleeve
Louis Vuitton embroidered silk and polyamide top and leather skirt, both POA
Toughen up the trench with a lashing of latex
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello latex trench coat, £7,770. Throughout: Tabayer gold and diamond Oera earring, £12,450 for pair
Emerald green is the pop of colour your wardrobe needs
Loewe crepe jersey dress, £2,250
Be loud and proud in an animal print
Bottega Veneta embroidered zebra-patterned cotton coat, £26,000, and leather belt, £810
A dramatic crop modernises the tweed skirt suit
Rokh tweed jacket, £1,025, and matching skirt, £365
Show some skin with the season’s shrunken tailoring
Prada mohair/satin blazer, £1,800, and matching trousers, £1,150, cashmere cardigan, £750, and cotton poplin cropped shirt, £750. Maria Tash single gold and black-diamond Eternity earring, £300. Alighieri silver Selva Oscura choker, £850, and silver Aphrodite choker, £1,150. Throughout: Tabayer white-gold and diamond Oera ring, £4,500, and gold and diamond Oera ring, £2,750
Short sleeves soften the tuxedo shirt
Dior silk organza cropped blouse with integrated plastron, £1,600. Alighieri silver Selva Oscura choker, £850, and silver Aphrodite choker, £1,150
Make an impact in silver circles
Burberry paillette-embellished jersey dress (worn as top), £4,990. The Row denim cotton Egli trousers, £650
Give the tracksuit the ultimate upgrade
Balenciaga fleece top, €990, and matching trousers, €795. Alighieri silver Selva Oscura choker, £850, silver Aphrodite choker, £1,150, and silver The Trailblazer necklace, £195
Model, Anja Rubik at Safe Management. Casting, Daniel Von Der Graf at Blanc Agency. Hair, Stéphane Lancien at Calliste. Make-up, Tom Pecheux for Yves Saint Laurent Beauty at Safe Management. Manicure, Christina Conrad at Calliste. Photographer’s assistants, Corinne Mutrelle and Bastien Santanoceto. Digital operator, Giovanni Nardelli. Stylist’s assistants, Aylin Bayhan, Marine Deve and Luca Migliaro. Hair stylist’s assistants, Julian Sapin and Miwa Moroki. Production, Louis2
