Moderna expects to have between 100m and 150m doses of its Covid-19 vaccine ready in the first quarter of next year, with most of the supply going to the US.

The Boston-based start-up said 85 to 100m of the doses it is set to produce in the first quarter will be distributed in the US. Each participant will need two doses.

Moderna reaffirmed its forecasts for 20m in 2020, which could only be distributed if and when it receives regulatory approval, expected to be mid to late December. In 2021, it will have between 500m and 1bn doses.

Separately, a letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed an early indication that immune responses to the vaccine endure. Participants in the early phase 1 trial still had “high levels of neutralising antibodies” three months after the second dose, it said.