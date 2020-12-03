Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Confirmed64,145,500
Deaths1,484,860
Moderna to have 100m-150m vaccine doses ready by Q1 2021
Hannah Kuchler in New York
Moderna expects to have between 100m and 150m doses of its Covid-19 vaccine ready in the first quarter of next year, with most of the supply going to the US.
The Boston-based start-up said 85 to 100m of the doses it is set to produce in the first quarter will be distributed in the US. Each participant will need two doses.
Moderna reaffirmed its forecasts for 20m in 2020, which could only be distributed if and when it receives regulatory approval, expected to be mid to late December. In 2021, it will have between 500m and 1bn doses.
Separately, a letter published in the New England Journal of Medicine showed an early indication that immune responses to the vaccine endure. Participants in the early phase 1 trial still had “high levels of neutralising antibodies” three months after the second dose, it said.
Fauci pulls back from criticism of UK vaccine approval
Hannah Kuchler in New York
Anthony Fauci, the director of the US National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has pulled back from his criticism of the UK regulator, which became the first to approve a Covid-19 vaccine this week.
Speaking to the BBC, Dr Fauci apologised for what he said was a “misunderstanding”. He told the BBC that he did not mean to imply any “sloppiness” on behalf of the regulator, saying he had “great faith” in the scientific and regulatory community in the UK.
Earlier on Thursday, he accused the UK of rushing its approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, suggesting it had not scrutinised the data as carefully as the US regulator would.
Governor says stay-at-home order for California regions tied to ICU capacity
Peter Wells in New York
California will introduce stay-at-home orders for regions where intensive care unit capacity at hospitals falls below a 15 per cent threshold as the state faces a record surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalisations.
The order, revealed by Governor Gavin Newsom on Thursday afternoon, will restrict operations at all but the most essential businesses and services for a three-week period in regions of the state where ICU capacity falls below that 15 per cent limit.
Mr Newsom said ICU capacity is expected to fall below 15 per cent by "early December" in the regions of greater Sacramento, northern California, the San Joaquin valley and southern California. The Bay Area, around San Francisco, is expected to reach that threshold by "mid-late December", he added.
The governor's announcement came after figures from the state health department showed the number of patients in California hospitals with Covid-19 hit a record 9,702 and the number of available ICU beds across the state fell below 1,800 for the first time.
The state reported 18,591 people tested positive for coronavirus, down from Wednesday's single-day record of 20,759. A further 113 deaths were attributed to coronavirus, the same as Wednesday, which was the biggest daily jump in fatalities since late October.
Earlier this week, Mr Newsom said officials would add hospitalisation demand and capacity levels to the metrics used to govern the state's colour-coded system that sets out restrictions for California's 58 counties. More than 95 per cent of California's nearly 40m residents are currently in the most restrictive "purple" tier.
On Wednesday night, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti announced a stay-at-home order for the county's 10m residents.
California was the first state to introduce a stay-at-home order in the spring, which closed all non-essential businesses. The new order, if triggered in affected regions, will result in some businesses halting operations, but retailers may remain open with capacity limits and schools can stay open with a waiver.
News you might have missed …
The S&P 500 suffered a late-afternoon sell-off on Thursday, after reports emerged that Pfizer had cut in half the number of Covid-19 vaccines it expects to ship this year due to supply chain issues.
Southwest Airlines warned more than 6,800 employees that they could be furloughed next spring — potentially the first job losses in the airline’s history.
New films from AT&T’s Warner Bros will debut both online and in cinemas next year, as Hollywood braces for the likelihood that in-person attendance will remain limited because of the pandemic.
Greece will keep lockdown measures in place for an extra week following a slower than predicted decline in Covid-19 cases in the northern city of Thessaloniki and its surrounding regions. The four-week lockdown, which was due to be lifted on Monday, will be extended until December 14.
Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chief executive, predicts the early vaccines will have “significant impact”, even if it takes many months of inoculation to achieve herd immunity. Mr Bourla said that by prioritising more vulnerable populations, the vaccine could make a dent in hospitalisations from the start.
France will vaccinate 1m particularly vulnerable people against coronavirus in January, especially those in old people’s homes, with a further 14m being vaccinated in February and the rest of the population in the spring, Prime Minister Jean Castex said.
North Carolina and Indiana on Thursday reported their biggest one-day jumps in cases since the start of the pandemic, while Arizona had its second-biggest day on record. The three states represent a relatively broad geographical cross-section of the country and reflect the overall trend across the US.
Senior executives and City dealmakers entering the UK will be exempt from having to quarantine under new proposals. The exemption would mean that executives from large companies would not need to self-isolate or take a test if they are involved in high-value deals which deliver a "significant economic return to the UK".
Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell declared that compromise was “in reach” on a bipartisan Covid-19 relief package, boosting hopes that Washington may finally pass some follow-up stimulus package in the final weeks of the Trump administration.
Dharampal Gulati, India’s "spice king", has died of a cardiac arrest three weeks after testing positive for coronavirus. The owner of Mahashian Di Hatti was in a hospital in Delhi and died on Thursday, aged 97.
The Premier League has wrapped up negotiations to provide a £250m rescue package for English Football League clubs struggling to survive without fans at matches for most of the year. Shareholders in football’s most lucrative domestic league agreed to provide £50m in grants for League One and Two clubs.
Get alerts on Coronavirus pandemic when a new story is published