Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing says it will not proceed with its £32bn offer for the London Stock Exchange Group, the president of the World Bank warns that global growth could fall short of the 2.6 per cent rate it predicted in June and fallout from the protracted strike by General Motors workers has seen the total number of temporary suspensions mount to almost 60,000. Plus, Donald Trump clears Turkey to launch an operation against US-backed Kurds in Syria. The FT’s Laura Pitel explains what this means for the region.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.