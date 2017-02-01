Donald Trump — shut out the ideologues around you

The woman in the audience stood up, grabbed the microphone and announced that she’d like to inject some humour into a gloomy discussion. We were in Tokyo at the United Nations University, where I was giving a talk about the Middle East in the age of Donald Trump.

“If you were Trump’s wife, or, I don’t know, if you were maybe an adviser or had access to him, what would you be telling him?” she asked. The international audience at the event was amused, and the mood lifted. Alas, my advice was rather basic. The US president should start by shutting out the ideologues around him and listening instead to experienced diplomats and military advisers.

The talk took place a few days after Mr Trump signed the executive order barring citizens from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the US for 90 days, and blocking Syrian refugees for an indefinite period. Even in Japan, where immigration is strictly controlled and few refugees are admitted, the partial Muslim-ban has caused consternation.

The order has confirmed the worst expectations of diplomats around the world. The new leader of the free world is willing to trample on American traditions and make up policies as he goes, without consultation, preparation or care for the resulting chaos.

To be fair, the “mysterious seven” — Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan — were not entirely randomly selected. Two years ago, the Obama administration placed some travel restrictions on people who had visited one of the seven countries after 2011, requiring them to apply for visas to enter the US. A visa instead of an online waiver is cumbersome, but it’s not onerous, nor discriminatory. Mr Trump’s aides took the list and turned it into a blanket ban.

On the surface, the president chose a pretty safe set of targets that would presumably allow him to claim a quick and easy win, without incurring high cost. With the exception of Iran, where Mr Trump seems to be looking for a fight, the mysterious seven are failing states or pariahs, with ungoverned spaces where terrorists could thrive. They offer no economic or business opportunity or diplomatic clout that could be harnessed.

Not so with the curious omissions: the countries whose nationals were responsible for the September 11 attacks — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Lebanon and Egypt — all escaped the ban. The Gulf states, ironically, are themselves highly suspicious of nationals from several of the countries targeted by Mr Trump. And while they have donated generously to Syrian refugee camps elsewhere, they too have largely kept their doors shut to refugees.

No surprise then that while political and business leaders around the world have spoken out against Mr Trump’s executive order, most Arab states have remained silent. Joining the chorus of disapproval would risk turning the spotlight on their own dismal record, or, at worse, invite the US president to slap a ban on them too.

Indeed, with the stroke of a pen, Mr Trump has put the whole Muslim world on notice. The damage, however, will accumulate over time.

Beyond the immediate blow to America’s image around the globe, and the outrage of allies, lies the danger of turning the clock back to the post-9/11 years, when much of the Muslim world was convinced the US was at war against Islam.

Even George W Bush, who waged two wars in the Middle East, understood the need to distinguish between the actions of a minority of extremists and the majority of peaceful Muslims. His successor, Barack Obama, invested heavily in healing divisions between America and the Muslim world, carefully weighing his words to avoid offence and limiting US involvement in the region’s conflicts.

Mr Trump, meanwhile, has surrounded himself with associates who see Islam itself as the problem, and look at the Middle East through the narrow prism of a war against terrorism. Unless he miraculously begins to seek advice elsewhere, and broadens his view of the region, the ban could be the first of many misconceived measures that send America back to a destructive relationship with the Muslim world.

roula.khalaf@ft.com