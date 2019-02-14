FT People: Public affairs

Tracking moves across public institutions: Central bank changes and new World Bank leadership

© Bloomberg
Who’s in the running for the World Bank presidency?

Top candidates to replace Jim Yong Kim from Trump insiders to emerging market alternatives

Malpass’s son offers to leave World Bank job

Trump nominee for role will comply with staff rules if appointed

World Bank’s Kim to join private equity firm

Global Infrastructure Partners led consortium that bought Gatwick airport in 2009

Federal Reserve names new research director

Stacey Tevlin to brief FOMC on the outlook for US economy and oversee economic analysis

BoE gender diversity boosted by double appointment

Jayne-Anne Gadhia and Colette Bowe join committee that works to ensure UK financial stability

Finland’s Liikanen most likely to head ECB, say economists

Central banker who played key post-crisis role seen as favourite for top job, FT poll shows

More from this Series

Estonia central bank chief feels Danske impact

Ardo Hansson plays down talk of being contender to replace Draghi at ECB

India’s central bank governor resigns amid tense stand-off

Reserve Bank of India head has been at odds with the government over its independence

FT People

Guide to the individuals who influence business, finance and public affairs around the world