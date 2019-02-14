FT People: Public affairs Tracking moves across public institutions: Central bank changes and new World Bank leadership © Bloomberg Who’s in the running for the World Bank presidency? Top candidates to replace Jim Yong Kim from Trump insiders to emerging market alternatives Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Malpass’s son offers to leave World Bank job Trump nominee for role will comply with staff rules if appointed Thursday, 14 February, 2019 World Bank’s Kim to join private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners led consortium that bought Gatwick airport in 2009 Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Federal Reserve names new research director Stacey Tevlin to brief FOMC on the outlook for US economy and oversee economic analysis Thursday, 14 February, 2019 BoE gender diversity boosted by double appointment Jayne-Anne Gadhia and Colette Bowe join committee that works to ensure UK financial stability Thursday, 14 February, 2019 Finland’s Liikanen most likely to head ECB, say economists Central banker who played key post-crisis role seen as favourite for top job, FT poll shows Thursday, 14 February, 2019 More from this Series Estonia central bank chief feels Danske impact Ardo Hansson plays down talk of being contender to replace Draghi at ECB Thursday, 14 February, 2019 India’s central bank governor resigns amid tense stand-off Reserve Bank of India head has been at odds with the government over its independence Thursday, 14 February, 2019 FT People Guide to the individuals who influence business, finance and public affairs around the world Thursday, 14 February, 2019