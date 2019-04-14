FT subscribers can click here to receive FirstFT every day by email.

The US is willing to face “repercussions” from China if it fails to comply with the terms of a likely deal to end the trade war between the world’s two largest economies, Steven Mnuchin, the US treasury secretary said, suggesting the US will meet Beijing’s demand for a “two-way” system to enforce the agreement.



Speaking on Saturday in Washington, Mr Mnuchin said that both the US and China would be making “certain commitments” in the deal that would have to be respected and enforced on both sides of the Pacific Ocean.



“I would expect that the enforcement mechanism works in both directions, that we expect to honour our commitments, and if we don’t, there should be certain repercussions, and the same way in the other direction,” Mr Mnuchin said. (FT)



Steven Mnuchin said the US and China would be making 'certain commitments in the deal that would have to be respected and enforced on both sides © Bloomberg

Japan’s foreign minister slams efforts on North Korea

Taro Kono has called on the international community to crack down on efforts to sanction North Korea, saying the regime continues to get around current sanctions by transferring cargoes between ships at sea. His comments reflect Tokyo’s desire to ramp up economic pressure on Pyongyang after nuclear talks between North Korea and the US stalled without progress. (FT, NAR)

Trump considered Ivanka for World Bank post

Donald Trump has confirmed that he considered nominating his daughter Ivanka to lead the World Bank, in part because “she’s very good with numbers”. The acknowledgment could heighten concerns over the president’s criteria for selecting top economic positions, with many criticising his decision to support political loyalists Stephen Moore and Herman Cain for top jobs in recent weeks. (FT)



Ivanka Trump is one of her father's White House advisers © AFP

Apple shelling out big bucks on video game service

Looks like Apple is taking video games seriously: The iPhone maker is spending hundreds of millions of dollars to secure new video games for its forthcoming Arcade subscription service according to several people familiar with the deals. Some analysts are even predicting the subscriptions could pave the way toward a multibillion-dollar business in a few years. (FT)





Trump says private sector should lead 5G

Donald Trump has ruled out using the US government to roll out 5G networks, a plan promoted by some in his administration as a way of beating China in the race to superfast internet. The president’s remarks come as Germany says Huawei would not be excluded from building out the country’s 5G network after all despite fierce pressure from the US to shut out the controversial Chinese supplier over security concerns. (FT)



The soaring cost of 5G spectrum in Germany is likely to unnerve telecom operators © AP

Power to civilians

Sudan’s new military ruler has pledged to hand over power to civilians after months of street protests that have toppled two leaders. General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, who took over the military council on Saturday — barely 24 hours after another general had seized power — said in a television address that he would “uproot the regime” of former president Omar al-Bashir and called for help to restore “peace, order and security”. (FT)



Japan fears China’s unfair advantage

Tokyo has expressed concern with Beijing over policies that could give Chinese companies unfair advantages when competing on new technologies, joining a chorus of other countries that have made similar complaints. This comes as issues over intellectual property have become sticking points in trade negotiations between the US and China. (FT)



Global growth will ‘firm up’

Finance ministers and central bank governors of the International Monetary Fund’s governing body have said that global growth is likely to ‘firm up’ in the coming months, leading to an improved outlook in 2020. (FT)

The climate resistance

The week is set for a lively start on Monday when activists from Extinction Rebellion, the group that made headlines by stripping off in UK parliament during a Brexit debate, take to London’s streets for what they say will be “a full-scale international rebellion” to prevent ecological collapse.



Vivendi buyback

Vivendi shareholders will vote on a massive buyback plan on Monday that could allow Vincent Bolloré's family holding company to take greater control of the media conglomerate.



Ghana’s GDP figures

Ghana’s final quarter GDP figures for 2018 will also be released on Monday. The sub-Saharan nation has been in the spotlight since the IMF’s latest World Economic Outlook predicted it would be the fastest-growing economy this year.

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT's Week Ahead.

Can you navigate the US-China trade war?

Since the US slapped more than $250bn in tariffs on Chinese imports last year, businesses have been scrambling for options on how to evade them. Try to dodge Trump’s tariffs as a trade consultant in Hong Kong with this interactive game.



Facebook's reckoning

After suicides, fake news scandals and the Christchurch massacre, companies such as Facebook and Google are now facing a reckoning. Here’s why some say it’s about time. (FT)



© Reuters

Can China conquer Hollywood?

China is closing in on America's box office revenues — and now the country wants to grow its influence in the US. Can China conquer Hollywood? Alibaba's Gao Xiaosong talks censorship, bad movies and more over Lunch with the FT. (FT)



Beating burnout

Following your passion isn’t always so easy. Experts say small steps, not dramatic leaps, create the best path. If you’re burned out at work, here’s how to find your passion — or get it back. (WSJ)



Thinking about having a baby? Don’t forget to do the maths first

Maternity pay packages offered by employers can differ by tens of thousands of pounds, writes the FT’s Lucy Warwick-Ching — so anyone hoping to become a parent in the next few years should take a close look at their contract to work out what sort of income hit they will take first. (FT)

© Getty

In a new series looking at numbers behind the news, FT statistics journalist Federica Cocco and data journalist John Burn-Murdoch investigate whether companies are hiding behind philanthropic giving to avoid taxes. (FT)