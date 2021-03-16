Spring forward! Blossom to boost your mental health

Eleven ways to see the world in bloom

© Daisuke Hamada | Sakura in Kinuta Park, Tokyo
Rhapsody in pink: five places to see the full splendour of Tokyo’s sakura season

The Japanese capital’s thousands of cherry trees are about to burst into bloom — and despite Covid restrictions on the social side of viewing them, it’s still not to be missed

Flower to the people: behind the scenes of Lewis Miller’s ‘flashes’

The event florist has staged more than 92 guerrilla installations in New York. He’s made a lot of people happy in the process

Crocus pocus: the herald of spring unfurls its magic

Robin Lane Fox on the flower that has delighted us for 4,000 years

Snapshot: ‘A Typology of British Cherry Blossom’ (2019) by Sam Vale

The self-proclaimed nostalgist explores ideas of reverie and longing in both his research and his art

The year the garden became our lifeline

As if to counter the bleakness of the pandemic, nature provided the conditions for a plant grower’s paradise

The secret history of Japan’s cherry trees

An Englishman is the forgotten hero who saved the blossoms

How to plant a garden with a riot of colours

There are rules on which shades go with which, but planting can be most effective when it breaks rules

Splendid isolation: a surreal sakura season

Millions were expected to descend on Japan to see the annual cherry blossom blooms. But this year, things were different…

The joy of geraniums

The most loyal of companions, the pelargonium is an enduring symbol of strength – and source of solace

A Japanese calendar of flowers

The Edo-era artist Hōitsu painted different floral panels for every month