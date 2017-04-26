Gina Miller launches tactical voting campaign for UK election

Gina Miller, the pro-EU campaigner, will unveil a plan on Wednesday to encourage tactical voting in the UK election, after raising £300,000 in six days to support politicians who will push for a “real final vote” on Brexit.

Ms Miller, who has received death threats since becoming the public face of a court action to force a parliamentary vote on the start of Brexit, said on her fundraising page that she was aiming for “the biggest tactical voting effort in our history”.

But on the eve of her launch, three prominent Conservatives quit Open Britain, the successor to the Remain campaign, after it called for a tactical voting effort to unseat prominent pro-Brexit MPs, including several Tories.

In a sign of the tensions between party politics and cross-party tactical voting campaigns, Nicky Morgan, Anna Soubry and Dominic Grieve said it was “untenable” for them to stay in a group that aims to attack the Conservatives.

Gina Miller and Open Britain are part of a widespread effort to persuade voters to make tactical voting choices in the June 8 ballot, which has already seen lists of candidates to support circulate on Facebook and other social media sites.

Nicky Morgan, Anna Soubry and Dominic Grieve, said it was 'untenable' for them to stay in a group that aims to attack the Conservatives © FT Montage

Other efforts include one spearheaded by Ben Goldacre, a doctor, academic and science writer, who came up with a plan as he watched television on Saturday night and a statement by Tony Blair, the former prime minister, to support candidates who would keep “an open mind” on Brexit.

Some efforts, like Dr Goldacre’s, are aimed at limiting the number of seats that the Conservative party wins, in an election likely to hand them an overwhelming victory. Dr Goldacre is particularly concerned about the fate of the National Health Service under a Conservative government.

He said he was not “party political” but added: “This time around, I do think the Tories are a particularly bad bet: for various reasons, but mostly because of the threat to the NHS.”

Other efforts, such as Ms Miller’s and Open Britain’s, seek to soften the government’s stance on departure from the EU by backing pro-EU candidates and opposing supporters of leaving the bloc.

The efforts have proliferated thanks, in part, to the internet’s power as a tool for distributing information. Becky Snowden, a digital marketing executive from West Yorkshire, provided the data for one of the most sophisticated efforts, a tactical voting site called Tactical2017.

But the departure of the Conservative MPs from Open Britain over its target list shows the challenges where Brexit rubs up against political loyalty.

Ms Morgan, who represents Loughborough, wrote in a Facebook post on behalf of all three MPs that they could not remain in a group that was advocating campaigning against Conservative MPs or candidates. Ms Soubry, MP for Broxtowe, wrote on Twitter that she was leaving because the group was campaigning against “excellent one-nation Conservatives” such as Nicola Blackwood, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, one of five pro-Remain Conservatives on the attack list drawn up by Open Britain along with two other groups, Britain for Europe and the European Movement.

As well as pushing some voters to support pro or anti-EU candidates or anti-Conservative candidates, tactical voting is expected to play a role in Scotland.

Opposition to the Scottish National Party’s desire for a second referendum on Scottish independence could prompt voters to switch to the Conservative party, the strongest pro-union force in Scottish politics.

Matt Singh, a polling analyst, cast doubt on how far any tactical voting campaign would influence the outcome of the vote.

“You only have a relatively small number of people who are willing to switch their vote tactically,” he said.

Tactical voting had played a role in some past UK elections such as 1997, where there was evidence voters chose the parties best placed to unseat Conservatives after the party had spent 18 years in power.

But the rise of Ukip, the anti-EU party, and the SNP at the 2015 general election made it confusing in many seats to work out which candidate was best placed to achieve the result that tactical voters wanted. “This time, it’s harder because last time the swings were all over the place,” Mr Singh said.