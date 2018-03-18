Think of Germany’s investment banking industry and you might reflect on the perennial cutbacks and weak profitability of Deutsche Bank or Commerzbank. But Berenberg, the venerable boutique financial group, is defying the national stereotype and making a success of a headlong dash into the sector.

As others have retrenched and slashed staff, finding their complex operations undone by post-crisis regulation, Berenberg has adopted a simple stripped-back approach — apparently to great effect.

Based in Hamburg and led by two personally liable partners, Hendrik Riehmer and Hans-Walter Peters, the private bank has made a bold bet on the cash equities side of investment banking. From a standing start, it now boasts one of the largest equity research operations, centring much of its expansion in the City of London.

The move by the world’s second-oldest bank comes despite growing pressure on commissions across the sector and predictions that demand for equity research will decrease in 2018, hit by Europe’s latest Mifid II legislation. The new rules, which came into force in January, mean fund managers now pay separately for investment research and trading with banks, which has forced asset managers to reassess what they consume.

“We are constantly, regularly, told that we are mad,” says David Mortlock, global head of investment banking and head of the UK London office. “[But] we are not frightened by the extra scrutiny [of new regulations]. We scream pretty well through it all.”

Founded in 1590, the once-staid bank has expanded rapidly at home and internationally under the leadership of Mr Riehmer and Mr Peters from 2010.

Last year, it posted a 43 per cent return on equity, largely down to a growing equities business that now accounts for “more than half” of net income, according to Mr Mortlock. Many big banks are struggling to make more than 10 per cent return on equity. Deutsche’s figure at the last count was a negative 1 per cent.

In 2017, Berenberg was also involved in 51 initial public offerings and fundraisers worth €8.6bn, making it the single biggest equity capital markets operator in German-speaking countries, according to Bloomberg data. The group, which only has minimal reporting obligations as a privately owned company, also has wealth and asset management and corporate banking divisions in Germany.

Mr Mortlock is spearheading the expansion of the bank’s London arm on Threadneedle Street, including heavy investment into research coverage in an attempt to win lucrative corporate broking mandates.

A former salesperson, he rose through the ranks internally after appearing, almost single-handedly, to rescue the IPO of German insurer Talanx, where the likes of Deutsche, Citigroup and JPMorgan had failed to drum up investor interest. At the time, he secured the anchor order with UK asset manager Henderson, now Janus Henderson.

Today, the UK business is primed to leverage its unique position as a pure play equities house with access to pan-European investors through its German roots, he says.

“When I took on the role three years ago, I wanted to build Numis within Berenberg,” he says, referencing one of the City’s most successful small and mid-cap brokers.

The UK’s vote to leave the EU is no deterrent, he adds. “It’s not obvious that [Brexit] means a huge amount.”

While Berenberg is yet to win a FTSE 350 mandate, it has grown its UK corporate client base from scratch in 18 months to more than 20 clients, with a view to more than double that figure by the end of the year. Its roster includes Eddie Stobart Logistics and Alpha Financial Markets Consulting, the fast-growing asset management consultancy.

Berenberg’s approach is one that leans on “client service” — it now has the largest European equities sales team with more than 70 staff — rather than its balance sheet, Mr Mortlock says. While he predicts that asset managers’ research spend will shrink by as much as 30 per cent, he hired 22 new analysts in London in 2017, taking its total number of analysts in the capital today to more than 120.

Only one of Berenberg’s 100 biggest research clients has not agreed to receive their research under Mifid II, he says.

Their success has rivals looking over their shoulder. “These days, corporate customers often say: I want to have Berenberg in the consortium of banks because I want to have Berenberg research,” says a senior banker at a large US competitor.

The chief executive of a City broker says: “They’re being very aggressive.”

“They’ve also done a good job in building relations with UK-only fund managers.”

But Mr Mortlock recognises the need for “patience”, noting that it can take three years to court a potential corporate client.

The strategy is not cheap. Total wage costs across the business rose 10.5 per cent to €211m in 2017, while the cost-income-ratio climbed to 72.7 per cent from 63.9 per cent.

Some warn the bank might take on less desirable mandates in its attempt to grow speedily. One corporate client, internet of things business Telit, already poses a risk to Berenberg’s reputation after its former chief executive was linked to a US fraud indictment last year.

“Telit had issues that we didn’t foresee . . . but we still have faith in the business and the technology,” says Mr Mortlock.

Beyond the London push, the bank wants to triple its coverage of US stocks to about 300 within two years. The bank’s team in New York has moved to a new office with room for 150 staff, where there are about 50 at present.

But for all the risks inherent in investment banking, Mr Mortlock insists Berenberg can seize upon opportunities where others have come unstuck.

“We’ve definitely benefited from the troubles of other German banks, including Deutsche,” he says. “We are now in the same league — ish — as Deutsche Bank in equity capital markets and cash equities.”