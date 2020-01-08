Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Iran fires more than a dozen missiles at bases in Iraq hosting American troops in retaliation for the US killing of Qassem Soleimani. Plus, Bank of England governor Mark Carney says central banks are running low on ammunition to fight a recession, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó reclaims his post as the head of congress, Boeing recommends simulator training for 737 Max pilots, and US Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell says Republicans have the votes to move ahead with Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Then, Josh Chaffin reports on the Green Beret ex-con who allegedly helped Carlos Ghosn escape Japan.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.