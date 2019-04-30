Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Merger talks between Germany's two biggest banks have failed, leaving Deutsche Bank alone to address problems of underperformance and falling revenues. Patrick Jenkins discusses what went wrong and what happens next with Olaf Storbeck, FT correspondent in Frankfurt, and economist Isabel Schnabel.





Contributors: Suzanne Blumsom, executive editor, Patrick Jenkins, financial editor, Olaf Storbeck, Frankfurt correspondent, and Isabel Schnabel, economics professor at Bonn University.