Political correctness and its diktats have changed the rules of critical engagement. Like Britain’s Pride, France’s The Shiny Shrimps is an arch, glee-clubby comedy winning good reviews because it has a “serious” message about gay acceptance. I’m all for gay acceptance: otherwise I wouldn’t accept myself. That doesn’t mean I must like crummy films that preach the cause.

Everything in Cédric Le Gallo and Maxime Govare’s movie about a gay water polo team (based on a real one) is frenziedly oo-la-la, modulating into glutinous sentimentality. A contrived plot premise, about a homophobia-accused straight swimmer sentenced to do penance by training the aqua-athletes, sets up the “Can they win the gay games?” storyline.

The movie never quite decides whether to target a mainstream audience with coy propriety — is this the first sports showering scene in which everyone wears briefs? — or to go for broke with candour. Before the end we’re mentioning Grindr and flashing the odd polished, gymnastic buttock. (No stern left un-toned.) It’s a mishmash of styles and intentions. Shiny shrimps? More leftover prawn-flavoured fortune cookie containing trite motto.

★★☆☆☆