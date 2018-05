Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Many in Britain have been unaware of the extent to which European law has benefited their rights, and that, without an overarching EU constitutional framework, these rights may now be at risk. Schona Jolly, QC, barrister at Cloisters Chambers, who specialises in equality, human rights and employment law, talks to the FT’s Barney Jopson about what’s at stake