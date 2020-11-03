How does one of the only ways for first-time buyers to get on the property ladder stack up financially?

Lucy is on the cusp of buying a shared ownership flat with her partner — but she’s getting cold feet. The shared ownership model enables buyers to take out a mortgage on part of the property, and pay rent on the rest. However, Lucy is worried this could be more expensive than she bargained for, and fears she will never be able to afford to own 100 per cent of her new home. Claer hears from independent property expert Henry Pryor and mortgage broker Andrew Montlake from Coreco.





Further reading:

-Henry Pryor tweets @HenryPryor and has a website packed with tips for property buyers.

-Andrew Montlake tweets @Montysblog and blogs about the mortgage market (which is genuinely more interesting that it sounds!) Read it here.

-Claer’s recent column in FT Money tackled the pitfalls of shared ownership properties, the government’s Help to Buy scheme and a mad-sounding new idea to let young people borrow from their pensions to get on the property ladder.

-This Millennial Money column from Kate Beioley, the FT’s legal correspondent, reveals how being single made it practically impossible for her to pursue the shared ownership route.





