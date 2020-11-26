Print this page

Was Abiy Ahmed’s Nobel peace prize a little premature?

A country that enjoyed decades of economc growth and stability now risks being torn apart by ethnic divisions. Gideon discusses what’s behind the outbreak of violence with Gabriel Negatu, a senior fellow at the Atlantic Council in Washington, and David Pilling, the FT’s Africa editor.

