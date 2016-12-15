Freshfields’ Lawes makes move to investment banking

Will Lawes, who until recently was senior partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer, is set to become a managing director at Lazard, in the latest example of a seasoned UK lawyer becoming an investment banker.

Lazard is due to confirm the appointment of Mr Lawes, who will begin in January, on Thursday. News of his move comes just several months after another experienced Freshfields dealmaker, Mark Rawlinson, left the firm to join Morgan Stanley as its chairman of UK investment banking.

Unlike in the US, it is still relatively uncommon for an established lawyer to change jobs and become an investment banker in Britain — especially at a late-stage in his or her career.

Mr Lawes, who is 52 and a citizen of both Britain and New Zealand, spent nearly three decades at Freshfields before leaving the firm in April, after five years as senior partner. At Freshfields, Mr Lawes principally worked on deals and capital raisings, leading the firm’s financial institutions group, and working with banks during the financial crisis.

William Rucker, chief executive of Lazard UK’s business, said: “I’ve known Will for a long time. He’s an outstanding board room adviser and this is the next chapter to his career.”

Investment banks, particularly those in the UK, often find it hard to retain their most valuable dealmakers once they reach the pinnacle of their careers. Lazard recently lost its veteran financial institutions adviser Gary Parr, who quit the bank to join buyout firm Apollo.

Some, such as bankers Simon Robey and Michael Zaoui, have quit the firms where they built their careers to launch their own boutique advisory firms. That has created an opening for deal lawyers with decades of experience and boardroom connections to step in.

Lazard has remained one of the most active banks in global mergers and acquisitions this year, working on large deals including with UK tech company Arm on its takeover by Japan’s SoftBank. But despite this strong performance, shares in the US-listed business have slumped 7 per cent this year, compared with a 10 per cent jump in the benchmark S&P 500 index.