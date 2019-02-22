What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time

The Financial Times is looking to identify leading European patent law firms which are securing patents and protecting European innovation. We will rank 150-300 firms in six broad sectors:

Chemistry & pharmacy

Electrical engineering & physics

Mechanical engineering

Biotechnology, food & healthcare

Materials & nanotechnology

The FT’s partner Statista, the market research provider, will compile the list based on a survey enlisting the help of our readers. A special report featuring the final list and articles exploring the work and role of European patent lawyers will appear in print in the Financial Times and on FT.com on July 2 2019. The survey will collect peer recommendations from patent lawyers registered with the European Patent Office (EPO) as well as names from clients who have used a patent law firm in one of the 38 member states of the Munich-based EPO*.

The deadline for submissions is March 29. Separately, Statista will invite selected patent lawyers and clients to participate via email. If you have not received your invitation yet you can also join our survey via this link.

Participation is free and will take just a few minutes to complete. All responses will be anonymised for publication. No self-recommendations are allowed. The survey is available in English, German, French and Italian.

The FT will publish the list online as an interactive table with firms grouped in one of three categories.

Gold for “very frequently recommended” Silver for “frequently recommended” Bronze for “recommended”