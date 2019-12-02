The EU’s financial services chief has warned that Brussels is ready to cut off the City of London’s post-Brexit market access in a sign of the pressure Britain will face to stay closely aligned with European rules after it leaves the bloc.

Valdis Dombrovskis told the Financial Times that Brussels was willing to grant the UK access through a system of “equivalence” decisions that are already used by banks and brokers in other countries such as Singapore and the US.

But he said that the European Commission would be especially vigilant in checking that British rules for ensuring financial stability and protecting consumers remained aligned to the EU’s own standards, and would act decisively in the event of any lapses.

Access will depend on Britain “not starting to engage in some kind of deregulation”, said Mr Dombrovskis, one of the new commission’s three executive vice-presidents. “The more systemically important the market is for the EU, the more we import potential risks, [and] the closer the regulatory alignment that is expected.”

With the UK in the middle of a general election campaign that will possibly decide the fate of Brexit, Brussels is already preparing for the difficult negotiations to come on the future trading relationship.

[If a country] is either diverging from EU legislation, or not following up EU legislation, in this case the equivalence determination can also be withdrawn

The UK prime minister Boris Johnson has said he will not extend a standstill transition period — which runs up to the end of next December — negotiated as part of his withdrawal treaty with the EU. He has vowed to secure a new trade deal with the EU by that date, a timeline seen by his political opponents as unrealistic.

Mr Johnson has already hinted at British attempts to secure extensive EU market access for UK industries while nonetheless diverging from the bloc’s rules, something EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has warned could lead to “dumping” that damages European industries.

While financial services are critical to the UK’s services-based economy, Mr Dombrovskis’ comments nevertheless underline Brussels’ wariness about the EU’s continued reliance on London as its major financial centre.

They also reflect the bloc’s broader insistence that its future trading relationship with Britain must be based on a “level playing field” that prevents either side chopping away at regulations to gain a competitive advantage.

Brussels successfully rebuffed British attempts during the Brexit negotiations to secure permanent access rights for financial services that could at least partly replace the single market passport that UK-based firms will lose after Britain leaves.

Mr Johnson’s exit deal with the EU acknowledges that future UK access will have to be based on equivalence decisions, which are entirely in the EU’s gift and which the bloc can decide unilaterally to revoke. The system does not require other countries to directly apply EU rules, but to have standards of comparable rigour.

Around 40 different equivalence provisions are scattered across the EU’s financial services laws, dealing with everything from the ability of Europe’s companies to use clearing houses, stock exchanges and critical market benchmarks based outside the bloc, to the rights of non-EU brokerages to offer trading services throughout the union.

Mr Dombrovskis, who will have sweeping responsibilities for economic and financial policymaking in the new commission, said that “it shouldn’t be overly difficult” for Britain to qualify for equivalence, seeing as “currently the UK is applying EU financial sector legislation.”

But if a country “is either diverging from EU legislation, or not following up EU legislation, in this case the equivalence determination can also be withdrawn”, he said. “It means that the UK should stay closely aligned with the EU.”

He noted that Brussels this summer had withdrawn equivalence from several countries’ credit-ratings agencies because laws there had not kept pace with EU rulemaking.

Despite Brussels’ tough stance, it has acted upon warnings from the European Central Bank and the Bank of England that the sudden loss of certain key market access rights could wreak havoc upon the financial system, leading it to put in place contingency measures to cope with a no-deal Brexit.