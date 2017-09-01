Theresa May’s Japan trip shows road ahead for British companies

The revelation during Theresa May’s visit to Tokyo this week that Britain’s prime minister was no fan of one of her host’s best-loved traditions and had “never done karaoke, actually, I’m afraid” was perhaps a missed opportunity.

If the prime minister had visited any of the dozen karaoke rooms near the New Otani Hotel, she would have discovered dictionary-thick song menus dominated by British products. More than half of the UK music industry’s £4bn sales each year are exports to music-obsessed countries such as Japan.

Mrs May may not like the idea of singing in public, but there is a pressing need to plug UK plc. Japan, of all countries, has spotted that. The corollary of Mrs May’s “get down to business” rhetoric on Brexit, says one Japanese trade ministry official, is that the UK needs to start doing exactly that.

The delegation of a dozen-or-so CEOs who accompanied Mrs May on her trip were all good examples of exciting British companies and the areas in which they were concentrated — cyber security, defence, and high tech — were judiciously selected.

The Cambridge-based company Darktrace, for example, has identified in Japan a market ripe for new approaches to cyber security as Tokyo prepares for the 2020 Olympics and its largest groups — such as Sony — become high profile victims of a new wave of financially motivated cyber attacks.

Ultra Electronics, meanwhile, has been among the first in a number of British defence companies to react to Japan’s recent decision to “re-interpret” its constitution and allow arms exports. Susan McErlain, a director at the company, said the value of being on a prime ministerial trip was especially high in Japan. “In Japan it is always hard to work through the hierarchies and work out who is really in charge. When you go with the PM, you meet that person immediately,” she said.

But the Japanese trade official suggested the road ahead will be a long one. “Japanese companies learned to export globally without the help of a huge trading bloc like the EU. It took many years of huge efforts, huge trade delegations, huge attendance at trade shows,” he said.

FT Brexit Briefing Email , daily Follow the big issues on the separation of the UK from the EU. daily One-Click Sign Up to FT Brexit Briefing

The UK, he added, does not yet seem to have admitted the need for a dramatic expansion of these activities when it leaves the EU.

The unambiguous purpose of the visit, as was forcefully laid out to Japanese officials and business leaders in the weeks that preceded it, was to secure a formal commitment from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that Japan will seek a trade deal with the UK after Britain leaves the EU.

Mrs May got that commitment: a pledge from the Japanese prime minister to “work closely together to strengthen our economic partnership after Brexit based on strong participation at the political level”.

Those words will be a useful lever for British diplomats to get the Japanese bureaucracy engaged with their urgent need to work on trade, even if the wording was diluted enough to place no practical burden on Japan.

A joint declaration also made it clear that a deal with the EU comes first. Both countries said bringing the EU-Japan trade deal into force is their “immediate priority”, while a new UK-Japan deal will be based on the final terms that Brussels reaches with Tokyo.

Since there is not yet any text for that deal, and a range of issues remain outstanding, actual UK-Japan trade negotiations are a distant prospect. Japan is also reserving its right to make extra demands when it eventually opens talks with the UK.

Japan’s biggest interest remains the impact of Brexit on its companies in the UK. Throughout Mrs May’s visit, the Japanese prime minister repeated calls for a predictable and orderly Brexit.

Japanese officials said their general commitment to future trade with a valued ally should not suggest that they have lost their concerns about the risks to companies that have invested in Britain as a “gateway to Europe”.

Those concerns remain and Japan, as the country with the world’s largest net overseas investment portfolio of about $3.2tn, does not like to stay nervous about any one jurisdiction for long.