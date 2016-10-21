Podcast review — books and literature

At a time when literature is increasingly sidelined on mainstream radio and television, the literary podcast is thriving. And why wouldn’t it? Podcasts can accommodate lengthy readings, proper in-depth interviews and round-table discussions in a way that other mediums cannot. They also allow listeners to immerse themselves in books when they are doing other things and haven’t got the time sit down and read.

If The Penguin Podcast sounds like a PR wheeze in which a major publishing house gets to showcase its own product, in some ways it’s exactly that. But it’s also an intimately produced and engaging show in which the actor Richard E. Grant interviews authors and asks them to discuss five objects that were significant in the writing of their latest work.

In the current edition, the British sports broadcaster Clare Balding talks about her life, career and her latest book for children, The Racehorse Who Wouldn’t Gallop. Among her prized objects are her family’s racing silks and an Olympic torch.

Grant doesn’t have to work hard here, as Balding is a tremendously easy-going interviewee, recalling a childhood spent on her father’s training yard, which had more dogs and horses than humans, and sounding permanently astonished at her own success. Asked whether she had landed her dream job as a presenter, Balding says she never knew such a job could be hers. “How can you have a dream if you don’t see anyone like you doing it?” she exclaims.

Monocle 24 has an impressive portfolio of arts and culture podcasts and its regular show, Meet The Writers, with host Georgina Godwin, is a gem. The newest instalment is a one-on-one with the US novelist Jonathan Safran Foer, who treats the conversation like an extended therapy session and delves deeply into his own subconscious. He discusses a near-death experience as a child which he believes led to him becoming a writer, and his fabled “overnight success” which was in fact the result of many years of indecision and rejection. If you want insights into the pain and pleasure of a writer’s existence, this is the place to be.

TLS Voices, the podcast by the UK paper The Times Literary Supplement, leapfrogs the author and gets straight to the work. The show is hosted by the paper’s editor, Stig Abell (who is also, helpfully, a radio presenter), and the culture and society editor Thea Lenarduzzi. The theme music suggests a certain fustiness but the reality is anything but. The two hosts, along with their guest reviewers, bring both authority and accessibility to discussions about the latest literary releases, which this week include a biography of the writer Beryl Bainbridge and a book about New York’s Chelsea Hotel.