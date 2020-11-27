All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Who owns the Washington Post newspaper (above)? What was the first British entry to win the Eurovision Song Contest? In which film does Steve Martin play Dr Hfuhruhurr? The biggest monument to any novelist in the world is to which British writer? © Getty Images The TV series South Park (above) was co-created by Matt Stone — and who? What completes this equation based on Ohm’s law: V = . . .? Who wrote the poem beginning: “Arma virumque cano” (“I sing of arms and the man”)? Which British general was killed in Khartoum in January 1885? Which Jacqueline Wilson character grows up in a care home nicknamed “The Dumping Ground”? What is the smallest US state?

