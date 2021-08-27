Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Italy news.

When Raffaele Imperiale, a fugitive Mafia drugs baron, brazenly explained to an Italian newspaper earlier this year how he came to possess two Van Gogh paintings that were stolen from an Amsterdam museum 20 years earlier, he made no secret of the fact that he was living in Dubai.

Late last week Italian authorities said Imperiale, a “leading exponent of international drug trafficking and money laundering” with ties to the Naples-based Camorra crime syndicate, had been arrested in the emirate and was in the process of being extradited.

The operation, co-ordinated by Italian police in collaboration with Europol, Interpol and Dubai authorities, was the latest in a string of moves against top Mafia fugitives that together show the net is tightening around Italy’s crime families.

Organised crime experts and law enforcement investigators have said the spate of arrests this year underlines the challenge of remaining undetected in an era of cross-border collaborations, pandemic-related travel restrictions and improved surveillance technology.

Imperiale’s home in Dubai — long favoured by Italian fugitives as a haven against extradition — is one location that has become less hospitable. Another Mafia drug trafficker who was wanted in connection with a 2014 double murder was arrested in the emirate this week.

“Until a few years ago, some countries had limited co-operation with Italy on law enforcement, such as the [United Arab] Emirates. But now, it’s easier to get information and extradite fugitives,” said Michele Riccardi, deputy director at Transcrime, an organised crime research project at the Università Cattolica.

He also pointed to the coronavirus pandemic, saying it was more difficult for Mafia fugitives to slip across borders with international travel subject to greater checks and scrutiny. “If you’re on the run, it’s harder to blend in with large flows of people,” he said.

This year is already the most successful since 2012 for the capture of Italy’s most wanted criminals. Francesco Pelle, the boss of a leading crime family, was arrested in March in Lisbon, where he was being treated for Covid-19. Rocco Morabito, the one-time “cocaine king of Milan” who had been on the run since 1994, was apprehended in Brazil two months later, while a host of other top Italian organised criminals have also been caught abroad in 2021.

Rocco Morabito is escorted by police and Interpol agents in Brasília, Brazil, following his arrest in May © Evaristo Sa/AFP/Getty

One Italian anti-Mafia investigator, who declined to be named, said the police’s increasingly sophisticated technological approach to tracking fugitives, which includes geolocation through phones and methods to circumvent encrypted messages, meant that the slightest mistake by a criminal’s associates or family members could give them away.

“There’s been an evolution on the part of criminals in terms of the communication technology they’re using, so we’ve also had to become much more advanced,” the investigator said.

One issue with a prolonged period in hiding such as Imperiale’s is that it begins to corrode the power that Mafia bosses are desperate to maintain.

The isolation needed for wanted criminals to remain at liberty, whether at home or abroad, means that they inevitably begin to struggle to control their criminal operations, said Federico Varese, an organised crime expert at Oxford university.

“In a sense, you’re already in prison,” he said. “In hiding, you can’t run the organisation and if you can’t do that then it is ultimately kind of pointless.”

Speaking before his arrest, Imperiale appeared to be tiring of life on the run. “I’m almost fifty years old,” he told the Naples newspaper Il Mattino in January. “I have four children, I’ve overcome a serious illness and I’m facing a long and complicated legal case. Does it seem to you that one can live as if all this were not there?”

Yet, paradoxically, many of the Mafia figures who remain on Italy’s most wanted list are those suspected to be closest to home. At the top of the list is Matteo Messina Denaro, a boss of the Sicilian Cosa Nostra, who has been in hiding since 1993.

A computer-generated image of Matteo Messina Denaro © Alessandro Fucarini/AP

While his location is unknown, Italian authorities believe the 59-year-old is hiding in Sicily, possibly in his home region of Trapani. Italian police have searched the region for decades, launching various raids against associates and seizing millions of euros in assets, but he has always evaded capture.

There is a long and storied history of bosses hiding close to the territory they control, rather than fleeing abroad. Salvatore Riina, head of the Sicilian Mafia, was caught in the capital Palermo in 1993.

His successor, Bernardo Provenzano, was arrested in 2005 near his home in the Sicilian town of Corleone having run a huge criminal empire via handwritten notes — laced with religious references — that were passed on to subordinates.

“If you’re a Mafia boss and you go far away from your territory, you’re weakened. Most bosses hide around the corner,” said Varese. The Calabrian ’Ndrangheta, for example, “dig bunkers underneath fields and in Sicily they live in hideouts across the island”.

While police continue to search for Denaro, his ability to evade capture suggests that he retains the support of the community despite Italy’s push to rein in the power of the Mafia.

“Most say he must still be in Sicily as he can count on a support network in Trapani,” Riccardi said. “Remember where [al-Qaeda leader Osama] bin Laden was found. It wasn’t in the middle of nowhere but was almost hiding in plain sight.”