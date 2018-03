Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

After a string of scandals at Uber last year that ended in the ouster of founder Travis Kalanick, investors looked to new chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi to bring financial discipline and fresh leadership to the privately held ride-hailing company. But he is facing new challenges that could alter the path to an initial public offering. The FT's Richard Waters and Shannon Bond discuss.