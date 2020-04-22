Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Global oil markets remained under intense pressure on Tuesday with the price of US crude oil for June delivery nearly halving and Brent dropping below $20 per barrel for the first time in 18 years. Meanwhile, the White House and congressional leaders agreed to a new coronavirus stimulus package which includes funds to replenish the small business rescue fund, and Netflix has emerged as one of the few corporate winners of the pandemic after adding more than twice as many subscribers as it had forecast last quarter. Plus, the FT’s industry editor, Peggy Hollinger, explains how the aerospace industry is being forced to adapt to a dramatic decline in air travel due to coronavirus.









