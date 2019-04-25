Will a trade deal be reached between the US and China? At present, we cannot be sure. The obstacles are high. But far bigger questions arise. Would a deal, if reached, stabilise conditions for trade between the two superpowers? Would stabilising those conditions ensure co-operative relations between China and the US? The answers to both questions is no. A deal would not even mark the end of the beginning of US-China frictions. It would be just a small step towards redefining this relationship.

The envisaged deal has several elements. The first is huge Chinese purchases of US-made products, in an effort to satisfy Donald Trump’s obsessive desire to eliminate the US deficit in bilateral trade. The second is liberalisation of access to the Chinese market for US goods and services. The third is reform of Chinese industrial policy, especially of “forced transfers” of intellectual property. The last is that the US must be judge, jury and executioner of the agreement. Thus Robert Lighthizer, chief US negotiator, insists on a unilateral US right to impose punitive tariffs, in the event of supposed Chinese violations, but a renunciation of retaliation or recourse to the World Trade Organization, in response.

It would be remarkable if China were to accept and abide by such humiliating terms. But suppose it did. What would follow? The most obvious point is that the US could reimpose, raise or add new trade barriers, at will, without retaliation. The incentives for the US are clear. Whenever an American interest complained about something China is actually (or allegedly) doing, the political costs of penalising the Chinese would be thought negligible. Action will then be frequently taken. In consequence, the trade policy of the US towards China would be highly unpredictable. Preventing such behaviour is why WTO rules call for tariffs to be bound and applied on a non-discriminatory basis.

Yet the likelihood that any trade deal between the two powers would be the beginning, not the end, of the squabbling is but a small part of the perils now ahead. More significant are shifts in attitudes on both sides, of which this trade friction is but a symptom.

President Xi Jinping has not only been consolidating his own power. He has also reasserted the roles of the Communist party within China and of China in the world, economically, technologically, militarily and politically.

The US increasingly views this new China as a challenger to its primacy. In this respect, President Trump is far from the biggest problem. On the contrary, suspicion of China is seen across much of the US political spectrum. Even the EU now regards China as a “strategic competitor”, at least in economics and technology, though it also deems co-operation essential elsewhere, notably over climate change.

It would be a mistake to imagine that agreement to some sort of trade deal would resolve tensions between China and western powers. On the contrary, quite apart from trade itself, frictions will also continue over outward investment by China, the strategic implications of the deep economic interdependence and the race for technological supremacy. Frictions will also grow over the implications of China’s Belt and Road Initiative, its role in international organisations and its perceived efforts to divide the EU.

All these tensions are the unavoidable concomitant of the ongoing shift in relative power. The question is whether they can be contained — and essential co-operation sustained — over the decades, not years, ahead. The trade dispute is but a beginning to this new stage in history. Nobody could imagine it will end with it.