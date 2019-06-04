FT subscribers can click here to receive Brussels Briefing every day by email.

When Andrea Nahles shocked the Berlin political establishment by resigning as SPD leader on Sunday, pundits immediately began reading the governing grand coalition its last rites.

The alliance between the SPD and CDU/CSU has always been a sickly affair. But now one half of it was having a near-death experience, rendering the whole arrangement hopelessly unstable. How could it possibly survive for another two years?

Large parts of the SPD have always been opposed to the GroKo, as the grand coalition is known in Berlin. Pressure from activists such as Kevin Kühnert, head of the Young Socialists, is now bound to increase. Indeed the campaign for a new leader to replace Nahles could turn into a referendum on the SPD’s continued participation in this government. If a GroKo opponent wins, it’s hard to see how the party can do anything but pull the plug on the arrangement.

Yet the SPD faces a dilemma. Propping up Angela Merkel as chancellor has clearly done it little good — its share of the national vote is shrinking with every election, and in the European Parliament poll it sank to a pathetic 15.8 per cent. But it’s hard to see how pulling out of the GroKo and initiating a snap election will improve its prospects. Having relinquished her role as leader of the CDU, Ms Merkel is Germany’s most popular politician, and most voters want her to stay in power until her fourth and final term officially ends in 2021. Any party that brings her reign to a precipitate end will likely be punished in the polls.

The CDU also has little interest in going to the country. It garnered just 22.6 per cent in the European elections, its worst result in a nationwide poll. Since then, big doubts have begun to emerge about the party’s new boss, Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer. If a new election were held in the next few months, it’s by no means certain that she would be chosen as the CDU’s Kanzlerkandidat — rivals such as Armin Laschet, prime minister of North Rhine-Westphalia, might also lay claim to the title.

The only party that would unquestionably benefit is the Greens, which garnered a stunning 20.5 per cent in the European election and pushed the SPD into third place. Few on the centre-right or centre-left of German politics want to give them the satisfaction of getting any bigger.

But the SPD is now in freefall and facing a drubbing in three regional elections in eastern Germany in the autumn. The pressure from the grassroots for a clean break from the GroKo might yet prove irresistible.

Turkey’s inflation rate inched down in May, official data showed on Monday, in a sign of how authorities have damped runaway price rises sparked by last summer’s currency crisis. Now financial market investors’ worry is that the central bank could cut interest rates earlier than they think wise.

Finland has a new five-party coalition government, stretching from left to centre-right. Under prime minister Antti Rinne it is taking office with the aim of ending a decade-long era of austerity politics. Anna-Maja Henriksson, leader of the liberal SPP, said: “everything usually ends well for the Famous Five, and that’s what happened here”. (FT, YLE)

Italy’s prime minister Giuseppe Conte has threatened to quit unless his coalition parties — the far-right League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement — stop squabbling. (FT, Bloomberg)

“I am ready to continue to work with the utmost determination along the path of the government of change, but I cannot make this choice alone. The two political forces must be aware of their task. If this is not the case [ . . .] I will simply hand back my mandate.”

It was billed as the start of intense talks to restore government to Northern Ireland after a two-year hiatus. But when the region’s five main political parties met on Monday the discussion lasted all of 25 minutes. (Irish Times)

The SPD is looking at options such as open primaries, or the election of a gender-balanced leadership to reinvigorate the party after its EU election trouncing. (FAZ)

France’s conservative Les Républicains are also looking for new leadership and fresh ideas after a humiliating 8 per cent score in the European polls. The party, which in different guises has ruled France for much of the last 60 years but is now in the wilderness, is wary of losing further support to Emmanuel Macron. (Le Monde)

Brigitte Bierlein, Austria’s first ever female premier, has taken office as the head of a technocratic government that will steer the country to fresh elections. Chancellor Bierlein pledged to seek a “strong, sustainable, tolerant Austria” and said the new government would meet for the first time on Wednesday. (Wiener Zeitung)

Centrist party Ciudadanos has said that the conservative Partido Popular will be its preferred coalition partner in local and regional government in Spain. But it has rejected any formal coalitions with the far-right Vox. (El Mundo)

Joschka Fischer looks at the recent US-China tensions over Huawei and sees the end of the world as we know it. (Project Syndicate)

Assuming that an open, unified global market does indeed become a thing of the past, the question, then, will be how China plays its cards. As America’s largest creditor, would it see a currency war as its ace up the sleeve? If so, an already dangerous struggle for global technological pre-eminence would become a broader and more immediately perilous conflict. The danger is not just that economic rivalry, protectionism, and trade restrictions would threaten global prosperity; it is that these developments also would raise the risk of a serious political confrontation. Technological sovereignty would take the place of trade and exchange, and the nationality of corporations — even major multinationals — would become just as important as their business model.

The eyes of the European media are on the US president’s trip to a UK gripped by the Brexit political crisis. Trump has already clashed on social media with Sadiq Khan, mayor of London. (FT)

Le Monde: “The bulldozing visit of Mr Trump is happening at the moment of maximum weakness for the British authorities.”

El País: “If the stature of a public figure can be measured by the importance of their enemies, the mayor of London, Labour politician and Muslim Sadiq Khan, has struck gold with Donald Trump.”

