Private equity takeovers reignite UK debate over the role of the buyout industry in the economy

KKR is expanding its operations to target more takeovers in the UK,

ransomware hackers hit more than 1,000 companies in what appears to be one of the largest supply chain attacks to date, and oil prices jumped to the highest level in three years on Monday after oil producers abandoned a decision over increasing oil production. Plus, the FT’s deputy Beijing bureau chief looks at why Chinese regulators are going after Chinese tech companies that recently listed in the US.





KKR steps up pursuit of UK companies amid buyout frenzy

Oil hits three-year high after Opec+ abandons meeting

Russia-linked hackers target IT supply chain with ransomware

China targets more tech groups after Didi crackdown

Clubhouse discussion on Jeff Bezos’s departure from Amazon

