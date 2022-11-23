Mortgage rates in the UK on five-year fixed deals have dipped below 6 per cent for the first time in nearly two months, and US retailers are facing their first real-terms fall in revenues since the global financial crisis this holiday season. Plus, the FT’s gulf correspondent, Simeon Kerr, explains why there’s so much pressure on Qatar as the country hosts the World Cup.

Mortgage rates on five-year fixes tip below 6 per cent

US retailers face first real-terms fall in sales since financial crisis

Video: Qatar's World Cup legacy

