Trading blocs, exchange rates, international trade, economic growth

The Economic Effects:

What happened to the value of the pound?

What does this do to the price of UK imports and exports?

Did the demand for UK exports respond as expected?

Analyse the Brexit effect on the UK’s trade to GDP ratio

Brexit and Business:

How has Brexit effected UK businesses which export to EU countries?

UK companies have overcome the Brexit bureaucracy by relocating their main distribution hubs. Explain how this has affected the broader UK economy

Britain Falls Behind:

Compare UK business investment growth with its trend growth rate

Explain why investment is so important for economic growth

Compare services and manufacturing in the UK, Germany, and France

What is the OBR’s estimate of the Brexit effect on UK GDP and subsequent tax revenues?

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College