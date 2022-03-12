The UK has been criticised for failing both to fulfil its rhetoric on sanctions and on opening the door to refugees fleeing Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine. Is it due to Whitehall incompetence, political leadership or domestic politics? We also discuss how the economic isolation of Russia will worsen the cost of living crisis in Britain and what options the Treasury has to ease the pain.

Presented by Sebastian Payne, with Laura Hughes, Robert Shrimsley, Chris Giles and Jim Pickard.

Produced by Anna Dedhar and Howie Shannon. The sound engineers were Joshua Gabert-Doyon and Jan Sigsworth.

Audio: Sky

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @Seb Payne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.