In 2013, Edward Snowden was responsible for one of the biggest US intelligence leaks ever. He’s just published a memoir offering his version of the events. Janine Gibson was the Guardian’s US editor at the time and oversaw publication of the story. She shares her impressions of book and what it says about the man and his motives with Frederick Studemann, FT literary editor.

Contributors: Janine Gibson, special projects editor, and Frederick Studemann, literary editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

