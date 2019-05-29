When European Central Bank president Mario Draghi leaves his post in October, most analysts will say his greatest legacy was saving the euro. The undeniable turning point in the eurozone crisis came when Mr Draghi announced the ECB would do “whatever it takes” to defend the common currency.

That’s nothing to sniff at, but years from now I think we will have discovered an even more important legacy. Under his tenure the ECB introduced targeted long-term refinancing operations — a special programme of low-cost loans known as TLTROs, pronounced “teltrows”. They are the biggest bazooka of all in the monetary policy arsenal and will help central banks bail their economies out of future economic crises.

Three main tools were used by major central banks to respond to the last global recession: slashing interest rates (in some cases into negative territory), using forward guidance to manage rate and inflation expectations, and large-scale asset purchases. None of these tools turned out to be a silver bullet — the US Federal Reserve, the ECB and the Bank of Japan have all failed to sustainably generate enough inflation since 2018 to hit their targets.

On the other hand, TLTROs are an unconventional monetary policy that has flown under the radar, but they could be a game-changer in the next major recession. The ECB extended two TLTROs to European banks in 2016 and 2017 and recently announced a third phase of lending, the details of which are expected to be announced at the ECB’s meeting on Thursday.

In the first two rounds, banks were able to borrow from the ECB at the deposit rate (-0.4 per cent) as long as they lent the money on to the real economy — an effective subsidy of banks.

Yet, while the interest for the last two TLTROs was set at the deposit rate, the ECB could, in theory, choose any rate it wanted. The firepower of TLTROs lies in this potential for introducing a second rate. As M&G Investments fund manager Eric Lonergan argues in a recent blog post: “This is why TLTROs are the most significant monetary innovation since the financial crisis.”

Most central banks influence deposit rates and have to accept that there is a necessary trade-off in rate moves, because raising rates benefits savers, while cutting them benefits borrowers.

But TLTROs potentially introduce a borrowing rate as well. This means that the deposit rate can be raised to benefit savers, while the borrowing rate can be cut to benefit debtors, creating an unambiguous stimulus across the economy “always, and under any economic model”, as Mr Lonergan notes.

How could this work in practice? In the next downturn, after slashing policy rates, a central bank could offer TLTROs to its banks at, say, -2 per cent, a rate contingent on those banks lending the money on to the real economy.

The banks could then theoretically price loans to households and businesses at -50 basis points, benefiting from a 1.5 per cent carry trade. Loans offered at negative rates would no doubt find some takers in the private sector. And if further stimulus is needed, policymakers could relax collateral requirements for the TLTROs and make them longer in duration. At the same time, the central bank could hike the deposit rate to help savers.

As with all policies, however, there could be unintended consequences from using this powerful tool. Offering loans at negative rates could result in a misallocation of capital and sow the seeds for the next crisis.

Since the global financial crisis, there has been an abundance of available capital, but the demand for it has been scarce. Loans at negative rates would generate demand, but could also encourage high-risk lending.

The potential for defaults on the loans made means central banks could lose money using TLTROs in this way. Of course, this risk isn’t new; central banks could arguably have lost even more money on asset purchases. Ultimately, central banks cannot go bust, given that they print the money. But there could be pressure on the government to recapitalise a central bank running in the red, and so there may be political resistance to using TLTROs.

These negative consequences may seem material right now, but in the throes of a crisis they should fade into the background as central banks fight to fulfil their mandates.

Given a choice between the eventual possibility of market bubbles and political heat, or an imminent economic depression, central banks should be willing to use the tools at their disposal to address the crisis at hand.

Under Mr Draghi’s leadership, the ECB has established the architecture for a powerful monetary policy weapon — and it is one for the history books.



The writer is global chief economist of Manulife Investment Management