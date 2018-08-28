Logo for FT World Tech Founders podcast

Financial Times World Tech Founders is a new series on entrepreneurs in emerging markets. Founders talk about the rewards and challenges of starting up a business in countries such as Egypt, Tanzania and China.

Print this page

Communist party member and fintech founder Xu Zewei on the ups and downs of riding China’s start-up boom

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.