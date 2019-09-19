Stock across Asia rose on Thursday following the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates overnight, while treasury yields edged higher as investors weighed up a more hawkish than expected outlook from the US central bank.

In early morning trading in the region, Japan’s benchmark Topix added 1.2 per cent as the yen slipped against the US dollar to as low as ¥108.47, its weakest since early August. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.8 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.7 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng nudged 0.1 per cent higher and in mainland China the CSI 300 gained 0.2 per cent.

On Wednesday, the Fed’s Open Market Committee cut its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis points, marking its second interest rate reduction this year, as it seeks to reinvigorate the US economy as a global slowdown gathers steam. However, projections suggest that Fed officials are divided on the path ahead for interest rates. That has disappointed parts of the market that were anticipating a more dovish outlook from the central bank.

“With two FOMC voters voting for no change in this meeting and the dot plot showing the median projection for policy rate to stay unchanged until the end of the year, it will take some time to convince the market to adopt this more hawkish view,” said Tai Hui, JPMorgan Asset Management’s Asia chief market strategist.

The cut prompted the US dollar index to strengthen by as much as 0.3 per cent, with the greenback maintaining these gains during early Asian trading hours. Yields on US 10-year treasuries, which have soared in September amid a broad sell-off in bond markets, rose two basis points to 1.814 per cent. Gold peeled back 0.3 per cent to $1,490.10 per troy ounce.

Later in the day investors will be examining the results of the Bank of Japan’s two-day monetary policy meeting, with economists polled by Bloomberg forecasting that the central bank will hold its benchmark rate at -0.1 per cent.

Looking ahead, S&P 500 futures were pointing to a flat open when Wall Street begins trading later on Thursday.

Snapshot Level +/- % Dollar index 98.572 0 EUR/USD $1.1025 0 GBP/USD $1.2466 0 USD/JPY ¥108.23 +0.2 USD/CNY Rmb7.0849 0 Brent crude $63.66 +0.1 S&P 500 FTSE 100 DAX Topix 1625.56 +1.2 US 10Y 1.814% +2bps Bunds 10Y

Coming up

Bank of Japan monetary policy meeting decision

UK retail sales

Bank of England interest rate decision

Bank of Indonesia interest rate decision



Top markets stories

Markets Briefing is a concise look at global markets, updated throughout the trading day by Financial Times journalists in Hong Kong, New York and London. Feedback? Write in the comments below or send us an email.