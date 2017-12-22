Alphachat is the conversational podcast about business and economics produced by the Financial Times in New York. Each week, FT hosts and guests delve into a new theme, with more wonkiness, humour and irreverence than you'll find anywhere else

Economist Hernando de Soto joins the FT's John Authers to discuss his work documenting property rights in developing countries, the philosophical influences on his thinking and a lofty goal to create a global property rights registry using blockchain technology.

